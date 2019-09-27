Ghana: MTN Wins 3 Awards

MTN Ghana has won three awards at the 2nd Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards 2019 organised by Instinct Wave.

The awards are Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain - Telecom/IT, Most Innovative use of Technology in Procurement (Private Sector) and Procurement and Supply Chain Team of the Year - Gold

For the second consecutive time, Mr Patrick Afari, General Manager for Procurement and Supply Chain at MTN Ghana was listed among the Top 20 Procurement Leaders in Ghana.

The awards seek to honour the most esteemed, innovative and transformative players in the industry as well as celebrate outstanding achievements of teams, stakeholders and individuals who have demonstrated an unparalleled ability to succeed and continually set standards of excellence in the Procurement and Supply Chain profession.

Receiving the awards on behalf of MTN Ghana, Mr Patrick Afari, General Manager for Supply Chain Management and General Services expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition.

He dedicated the awards to the Management and Staff, Suppliers and Business Partners of MTN Ghana.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Financial Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr Modupe Kadri said, "MTN continues to employ very innovative ways to ensure we are compliant and adhere to procurement and supply chain best practices.