Ghana: Kaneshie Traders Support Accra Psychiatric Hospital

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Allia Noshie

Members of the Kaneshie Market Association, yesterday donated food items worth GH¢ 30,000 to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, at a short ceremony in Accra.

It forms part of activities marking the 40th anniversary celebration of the Kaneshie Markets Complex.

The donation included assorted foods, fruits, soft drinks, biscuits, clothing, yam, plantain, cassava, as well as bags of water among others.

The group also interacted with some of the patients at the facility as part of their visit.

In attendance was some management staff of the Accra Markets Limited, executives of the association as well as some queen mothers.

Presenting the items, Madam Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan, president of the Greater Accra Regional Market Women Association, said the donation was part of the group's regular charity activities in fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility.

She noted that there was the need to support the caretaking of patients at the facility to make them feel loved and part of society.

Madam Needjan, pledged the association's support to the hospital and called on other associations to emulate the gesture.

Receiving the items, Dr Pinnaman Appau, director at the hospital, lauded the association for the support and promised that they would be put to good use to the benefit of the patients.

She appealed to other organisations to also support the hospital.

