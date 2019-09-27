South Africa: Ramaphosa - No SA Tradition Promotes Xenophobia or Gender Violence

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa marked Heritage Day by condemning violence against women and foreigners, saying it could not be justified by any South African tradition. The President emphasised the need to promote local languages to restore citizens' dignity.

No South African culture supports violence against women, children and foreigners, or attempts to create divisions among the country's diverse groups, said President Cyril Ramaphosa in a Heritage Day address in Upington, Northern Cape, on Tuesday 24 September.

"Over the past few weeks South Africa has had to confront acts of violence, acts of violence that have been borne out of a frustration and intolerance that has damaged our sense of solidarity and social cohesion," said the President.

"Let us use the events of the past few weeks to affirm that amidst the great diversity of our society we are united by the values of dignity, respect and equality."

Ramaphosa emphasised the need to pursue unity in diversity and challenged the perception that South Africa is a xenophobic country that is also unsafe for women. Fallout from multi-faceted violence in recent weeks saw him cancel a trip to the UN General Assembly and send envoys to calm waters in seven African nations.

"In...