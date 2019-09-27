South Africa: Man Dies After Crashing Bakkie Into Joburg Home's Swimming Pool

27 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

A man has died after crashing through a wall and into a swimming pool of a house in Westcliff, Johannesburg.

ER24 said the accident happened early on Friday morning.

"ER24 paramedics, along with the City of Johannesburg EMS and SAPS search and rescue, arrived on the scene at 06h25 to find a bakkie in a swimming pool in a residence. The body of a man was found lying inside the vehicle," ER24's Russel Meiring said in a statement.

The man was "believed to be in his 30s", said Meiring.

Police search and rescue officers extricated him from the vehicle.

He had sustained a head injury and was "declared dead by another service", added Meiring.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not known.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

