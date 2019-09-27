South Africa: Elsies River Massacre - 'The Wrong People Were Arrested', Says Accused

27 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

"I really didn't do it," said Rowan Schuurman as he went back to jail after appearing in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court, where he was charged with the murder of three children and a man at Clarkes Estate in Elsies River, Cape Town.

He and his co-accused Peter Nokewes looked distraught as they stood in the dock on Friday, also accused of seriously wounding two women in the shooting on September 17.

Nokewes raised his hand saying in Afrikaans: "I've got something to say," as Schuurman wiped tears with his T-shirt and a jersey in his hand.

Magistrate Ricardo Phillips boomed at him: "No sir. Don't silence me. You have a lawyer."

Advocate Kaylin Engelbrecht asked for permission to approach him and returned to deliver his message.

"He's just concerned that the wrong people were arrested," said Engelbrecht on Nokewes's behalf.

Phillips explained to him that the State and prosecutor believed they had a case against them.

They are accused of shooting Adrian "AJ" Alexander, 12, Malcolm Junior "MJ" Samuels, 12, Vineto Africa, 19; and Toslin Samuels, 10, while they were sleeping.

Bianca Alexander and her friend, Mandy Samuels, were also shot but survived.

Police stood against both court doors to guard them, and once the benches were full nobody else was allowed into the public gallery.

Phillips flicked through the paperwork in front of him and noted that Nokewes had a prior conviction, and wanted to know what it was for.

His lawyer approached him again, and Nokewes's expression changed from upset to resigned.

The court heard that when he was arrested, he was on parole, with four years of it left.

News24 understands that he received a 10-year sentence in 2012 for possession of a firearm and ammunition in 2010.

Their case was postponed to October 18 for Schuurman to apply for bail and both were escorted back down the steps to be taken back to remand prison.

As Schuurman insisted on his innocence to the public gallery while walking down the steps, friends put their fingers on their lips, telling him to be quiet, and left quickly, some with red eyes from crying.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
Mugabe Family Snubs Mausoleum, Takes Body for Village Burial
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.