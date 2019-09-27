South Africa: Two Men in Court for Robberies

27 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Hibberdene police assisted by Ugu Cluster and Provincial Task Team have arrested a 28-year-old man for house robbery. He was arrested in Durban where he was in hiding. He is due to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrate's Court today facing a charge of house robbery.

The incident was reported at Hibberdene police station in the early hours of 3 September 2019, where a 37-year-old man was attacked at Bangimbizo in Hibberdene while asleep in his house. It is alleged that the victim was assaulted, tied up and locked in the bathroom by unknown suspects. The suspects ransacked the house and took three firearms, a brush cutter and a generator before they fled the scene. A case of house robbery was opened at Hibberdene police station.

In another operation, the police officers arrested a suspect (29) who was wanted for a business robbery at Hibberdene. He was arrested yesterday, 26 September 2019 after the police officers followed up information about his whereabouts. The suspect was allegedly involved in a robbery that took place on 24 September 2019 at Nomakhanzana in Hibberdene. It is alleged that a group of suspects entered a local liquor store at Nomakhanzana where they threatened the owner and the patrons with firearms and knives.

An undisclosed amount of cash and liquor were taken. While fleeing the scene, the suspects opened fire at six occupants who were in a vehicle. One of them was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Charges of business robbery and attempted murder were opened at Hibberdene police station for further investigation. Other suspects are still at large and the police are confident that they will be arrested and face the full might of the law.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service.

