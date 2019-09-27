South Africa: Port St Johns Cluster Hosts Church Parade

press release

On Thursday, 26 September 2019, Port St Johns Cluster held a Church Parade at Lusikisiki Police Station. The objectives of this event was to commemorate our fallen members, to pray for current burning issues that are occurring in this country as well as to award SAPS members with medals.

Sister Departments and Union representatives from SAPU and POPCRU graced the event with their presence.

The event started with a Drill by the members around town trough CBD and straight to the police station; the community was enticed by the drill as they were taking pictures and videos.

Lusikisiki Station Commander Brigadier Chiya talked about crime that is mostly occuring in Lusikisiki and emphasized that members must take the issue of gender-based violence seriously as it is one of the major incidents that occurs in the area; he also thanked the members for their timeless efforts in trying to eradicate crime.

The Cluster CPF Chairperson also shared his words of support to the SAPS Members and encouraged working relations between community and SAPS. The St Johns Band and Quma Funeral Choir graced the event with entertainment.

Col Fikela posed closing remarks with conveying special words of gratitude to the Chaplain Rev Ndima for organizing such a successful event and also thanked everyone for attending the event.