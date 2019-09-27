Rwanda Police Arrests Two Linked to Politician's Murder

24 September 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Kelly Rwamapera

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Tuesday said it had arrested two people in connection with the murder of opposition politician Dusabumuremyi Sylidio.

RIB Spokesperson Modeste Mbabazi said investigations had led to the arrest of the pair.

"Investigations started immediately and two suspects were arrested" he said without giving further details.

In a post on Twitter, RIB said it had not yet established the motive behind the murder and appealed to the public to "share any information that may assist investigations."

Dusabumuremyi, the FDU-Inkingi party national mobiliser, was stabbed to death on Monday night while at his canteen shop at Shyogwe Health Centre in the southern district of Muhanga, according to RIB.

Earlier reports indicated that the slain politician was attacked by two men while at work, according to the party's leader Victoire Ingabire in an interview she gave to BBC.

Ms Ingabire said the murder of Mr Dusabumuremyi is the latest in a series of attacks on members of her party with the aim of terrifying them.

Two months ago, Eugène Ndereyimana, a FDU-Inkingi representative in the east of the country, went missing. He has still not been found.

In March, Anselme Mutuyimana, the party's spokesperson, was abducted and later found dead in a forest in the west of the country.

In 2016, FDU-Inkingi member Jean Damascène Habarugira was killed.

Ms Ingabire, who has been a leading critic of President Paul Kagame's administration, said as a party they would not abandon their cause because of intimidation.

