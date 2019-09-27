South Africa: Man Accused of KZN Pensioner's Murder Found Dead in Police Cell

27 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The man arrested in connection with the murder of a Brighton Beach pensioner has been found dead in his police cell, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

"This morning a body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging in the cells," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. Police will hold an inquest into his death to investigate the circumstances.

The woman, identified as Delores Ireland by IOL, was found dead in her laundry room in her home south of Durban on Tuesday night.

Police said that tenants had noted "suspicious activities" in her yard from September 18.

Two people were also spotted loading goods belonging to her and when they left, the tenants of the 77-year-old woman worried because she was not seen again.

Two people were arrested to face charges of murder and robbery, and were due to appear in court on Friday.

News24 has reached out for Independent Police Investigative Directorate comment and this story will be updated once received.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

