South Africa: 11 Year-Old Durban Boy Drowns While Swimming With Friends

An 11-year-old boy drowned while swimming at La Mercy Lagoon in Durban on Thursday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says.

The boy had initially gone missing in the lagoon while swimming with a group of friends aged between 9 and 12, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambion said in a statement on Friday.

Several emergency teams, including police, K-9 units, lifeguards and Netcare were immediately dispatched to the area to begin the search.

"Police K-9 officers were transported onto the lagoon aboard the NSRI sea rescue craft and an area was indicated to police divers who conducted a dive operation where they located and recovered the body of the missing child," Lambion said.

The child had drowned by the time he was recovered from the water. The body is now in the care of government health forensic pathology services.

Lambion said police have opened an inquest docket.

Last month, a 6-year-old boy drowned in the Msunduzi river in KwaZulu-Natal.

News24 reported that local community members had managed to pull the boy out of the river, however, paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.The boy was declared dead on the scene.

Source: News24