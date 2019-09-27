Mozambique: Nyusi Warns Against 'False Promises'

27 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Catandica (Mozambique), 27 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, running for a second term of office, on Thursday warned the voters of Barue district, in the central province of Manica, against the false promises made by some of the competing parties in the current election campaign.

"They are going to promise you things that are impossible", he told a rally in Catandica, the Barue district capital. "There are those who talk of building a bridge where there is not even a river".

He claimed that some of those who "deceive the electorate" in the end will vote for him and for the ruling Frelimo Party.

Those who try to fool the voters, he continued, only know how to speak ill of Frelimo. "We don't speak ill of anybody", he said. "Instead we address questions of development".

Nyusi stressed the efforts he had made to secure peace with the former rebel movement Renamo, which had culminated in the peace and reconciliation agreement he had signed with Renamo leader Ossufo Momade in Maputo on 6 August.

He urged Renamo armed fighters, who are still living in military bases in the bush, to return to society. Under the agreement with Momade, all Renamo bases should have been dismantled by 21 August. But there have been no reports of the dismantling of any bases at all.

A split within Renamo has complicated matters. The group calling itself the "Renamo Military Junta" claims to have overthrown Momade, and that its leader, Mariano Nhongo, is now the true President of Renamo. It is not known how many Renamo fighters obey Nhongo, or how many Renamo bases the Junta controls.

Addressing Renamo fighters, Nyusi declared "Don't waste your time staying in the bush. Now is the time for peace. Jobs and work cannot be created in a situation of war".

"Violence isn't in fashion", he declared, and asked why Renamo bases still exist in Barue district.

"Let's transform the bases into farms or factories", he urged.

