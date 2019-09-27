Mozambique: Frelimo Supporters Throw Stones At Momade in Tete

Maputo — Domwe (Mozambique), 27 Sep (AIM) - Ossufo Momade, the leader and presidential candidate of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, on Thursday narrowly escaped injury, thanks to police intervention, when supporters of the ruling Frelimo Party hurled stones at Momade's vehicle when he arrived in the Domwe administrative post, in Angonia district, in the western province of Tete.

Two stones, thrown from the local Frelimo office, hit the vehicle. The building is at the side of the road, in the centre of Domwe. AIM saw that the stones, although they did not hit the windows, were a potential threat to the life of Momade.

The incident began with an exchange of obscenities between Frelimo and Renamo supporters. Once the stone throwing began, angry Renamo supporters moved towards the Frelimo office, but were restrained by Renamo officials.

The police brought the situation under control by firing in the air, at which the Frelimo supporters dispersed. The Renamo crowd continued to follow Momade's motorcade to the local football field where an election rally was scheduled.

Momade stopped for a few moments at the Domwe Renamo office, where he showed reporters the damage the stones had done to the car. From there to the football field is only a few meters, but Momade's wife, visibly shaken by the incident, insisted that he stay in the car for the final segment of the journey.

At the rally Momade denounced the Frelimo stone-throwing, but said it was nothing new. "They are anti-democrats", he accused. "They don't know how to live alongside other parties".

The election campaign should be a festive occasion, he said, in which parties should be explaining their election manifestos, "instead of throwing stones to kill the other side".

"Don't worry about them. We forgive them, because Renamo is a party that cultivates peace", sad Momade. "We forgive these communists, marxists and leninists. Renamo brought democracy, but Frelimo is afraid of this democracy, because it doesn't like its people, who should exercise their right to choose a government able to govern the country for the welfare of Mozambicans".

Frelimo is afraid of other parties, and so it always prevented them from campaigning, he claimed, alleging that even when his predecessor, Afonso Dhlakama, had been alive. "Frelimo prevented him from staying overnight in the localities, much less in the administrative posts, because it knows that Renamo is the party of the people".

He attacked Frelimo for choosing red as the colour of its T-shirts and other campaign clothing.

"Look at the clothing they use, it's the colour of blood", Momade exclaimed. "They like to kill. They wanted to kill us here in Domwe, by stoning us. You should know that the secret of changing things for the better is to vote for Renamo and for Ossufo Momade on 15 October".