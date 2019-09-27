Mozambique: Dombe Will Not Vote for Opposition, Predicts Nyusi

Maputo — Dombe (Mozambique), 27 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Friday he is confident that Dombe, an area in Sussundenga district in the central province of Manica, will never "fail" again by voting for the opposition.

Speaking at an election rally in Dombe, Nyusi declared "They think Dombe is theirs. But it isn't. Their seed doesn't germinate. It's better to vote for the Frelimo seed, which does germinate".

During the war of destabilisation, there was a major military base of the rebel movement Renamo in Dombe. Since the end of the war, the majority of Dombe voters have consistently voted for Renamo.

Nyusi said that the Frelimo government has been investing heavily in Dombe, "but this region does not always vote well. This holds up development".

He said that Dombe now has the conditions for agriculture all year round, thank to the government's investment in water supply. "Let's sow the seed which germinates - the Frelimo seed", he urged.

At his rally in Sussundenga town, Nyusi stressed the importance of voting for Frelimo, not only in the presidential and parliamentary elections, but also in the elections for the provincial assembly since, for the first time, whoever heads the list of the winning party will become the new provincial governor.

The provincial assemblies, he said, will decide on important matters of local life, and, in order to guarantee development, Frelimo should have a majority within them.