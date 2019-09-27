Mozambique: Dombe Will Not Vote for Opposition, Predicts Nyusi

27 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Dombe (Mozambique), 27 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Friday he is confident that Dombe, an area in Sussundenga district in the central province of Manica, will never "fail" again by voting for the opposition.

Speaking at an election rally in Dombe, Nyusi declared "They think Dombe is theirs. But it isn't. Their seed doesn't germinate. It's better to vote for the Frelimo seed, which does germinate".

During the war of destabilisation, there was a major military base of the rebel movement Renamo in Dombe. Since the end of the war, the majority of Dombe voters have consistently voted for Renamo.

Nyusi said that the Frelimo government has been investing heavily in Dombe, "but this region does not always vote well. This holds up development".

He said that Dombe now has the conditions for agriculture all year round, thank to the government's investment in water supply. "Let's sow the seed which germinates - the Frelimo seed", he urged.

At his rally in Sussundenga town, Nyusi stressed the importance of voting for Frelimo, not only in the presidential and parliamentary elections, but also in the elections for the provincial assembly since, for the first time, whoever heads the list of the winning party will become the new provincial governor.

The provincial assemblies, he said, will decide on important matters of local life, and, in order to guarantee development, Frelimo should have a majority within them.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
Mugabe Family Snubs Mausoleum, Takes Body for Village Burial
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.