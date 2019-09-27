Uganda: Mowzey Radio Murder Suspect Has Case to Answer, Court Rules

The High Court sitting in Entebbe, Wakiso District has ruled that Godfrey Wamala aka Troy who is accused of killing former Ugandan singer Moses Ssekibogo popularly known as Mowzey Radio, has a case to answer.

Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo on Friday ruled that Troy has to defend himself against the evidence produced to court by the nine prosecution witnesses who testified against him as the one who threw the fallen singer on the floor in a bar brawl leading to his death.

This was after prosecution led by Mr Joseph Kyomuhendo presented its last witness, SP Frantile Lwamusayi, the one that arrested Troy in February 2018.

Lwamusayi told court that before they arrested Troy, a certain lady whom he doesn't recall approached him at Katwe Police Station and gave him information leading to his (Troy) arrest.

"A lady approached me Katwe Police Station at night and gave me information on the whereabouts of the Mowzey Radio murder suspect. She told me he was hiding in Kyengera. I then mobilized my team of four police officers and we travelled to Kyengera led by the informer," he said.

Mr Lwamusayi said when they reached Kyengera town they branched off from the main road for some distance and stopped when the informer's car that was leading them stopped.

"When we stopped, she pointed at the suspect who was standing beside a shop at around midnight, we moved closer and arrested him (Troy)," he said.

Mr Lwamusayi said the Troy was putting on a cape pointed downwards trying to conceal his face and after his arrest he was handed to Entebbe Main Police Station to proceed with everything.

Following the witness' account, Justice Abodo noted that the accused person has to defend himself before court.

Troy's lawyer Leonard Kasibante told court that his client was going to testify on oath and has witnesses to call as well.

Justice Abodo adjourned the matter to October 5, 2019 when the suspect will give his defence and present witness if he has any.

Prosecution alleges that on January 22, 2018, Wamala was seen with Radio at the De bar drinking, before a scuffle between the singer and other people ensued.

Radio allegedly poured booze on some people before a one Pamela Musimire and another person only identified as Ategeka intervened by taking Radio out of the bar.

Outside the bar, Wamala allegedly grabbed the singer and beat him up. After the beating, Wamala allegedly took off and hid in Kyengera until February 4, 2018 when he was arrested following Mowzey Radio's death.