Angola: Minister Stresses Need to Revamp Iron Palace

27 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's minister of Culture Maria da Piedade de Jesus has spoke of the need to boost and revive the Iron Palace in Luanda, turning the site into a Cultural Center.

This was during an audience granted to the French ambassador to Angola, Sylvain Itté, on Friday in Luanda aimed at strengthening cultural cooperation between the countries.

Maria de Jesus said that the objective is to make better use of infrastructure and making it available to the public.

The one floor and three-exhibition rooms infrastructure maintains the originality of the material used, ensuring better quality of the structure.

The Iron Palace is a historic building believed to be the work of Gustave Eiffel.

Maria da Piedade de Jesus stated that the intention is to transform the Iron Palace into a space for cultural interaction, as well as serving as a workshop for the discovery of new values ??of Angolan culture.

