Namibia: About 2 000 Teaching Posts for 2020

THE ministry of education says it has advertised 1 746 teaching posts for next year in the teaching vacancies bulletin today.

This was announced in a statement issued by the education ministry's public relations officer Absalom Absalom.

"The teaching vacancies bulletin for 2020 has been approved and will be made available to the public through various local newspapers and digital platforms as from 27 September 2019," he said.

The vacant positions include; 35 principals, 121 heads of department (HODs) and 1 590 teachers.

Absalom said the teaching posts are currently occupied by temporary teachers whose contracts will be terminated in December this year, while HODs and principal posts are occupied by acting personnel.

He further said it should be noted that the issues of over and understaffing, teachers employed on five-year contracts by the ministry and those who are furthering their studies while teaching, will be addressed and considered before the new applicants.

The posts for school principals and heads of department that are vacant but have already been advertised are not included in this bulletin.

The closing date for the teaching posts is 11 October 2019 while for principals and HODs is 25 October 2019.