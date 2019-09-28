Somalia Opens New Embassy Building in Washington DC

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has inaugurated new embassy building in Washington DC on Saturday.

President Farmajo was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Isse Awad, Finance Minister, Abdirahman Duale Beyle, new US ambassador, Ali Sharif Ahmed and members of the Diaspora community in the states.

The new building was purchased by the Somali government earlier before its refurbishment as a fully-fledged embassy.

The head of state said the return of the diplomatic mission is key to cement relations with Washington which is strategical to the Federal government of Somalia.

He called upon embassy officials to diligently serve the interest of Somali government and citizens interests in the US.

The President also urged the Diaspora community to closely work with the new diplomatic mission in Washington to further his administration's foreign policy.

Somalia and the US enjoy close diplomatic relations rejuvenated by AFRICOM's fight against armed group al-Shabaab.