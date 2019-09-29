South Africa: #GuptaLeaks Wins Global Shining Light Investigative Journalism Award

29 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The Daily Maverick's Scorpio, amaBhungane and News24, in cooperation with OpenUp and Finance Uncovered, have scooped the global gong for investigative journalism when the team was announced as a co-winner of the Global Shining Light award of the Global Investigative Journalism Network, the world's most prestigious investigative journalism award.

Announced in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, the team won for #GuptaLeaks, the story of how the patronage network run by the family engineered the system of state capture. Rappler, the renowned media platform from the Philippines was a co-winner with the South African team for its work on extrajudicial killings under the regime of Filipino strongman Rodrigo Duterte.

The win was announced before an audience of 1,800 of the world's leading investigative journalists. The prize honours investigative journalism conducted in developing or transitioning countries, done under threat, duress, or in the direst of conditions.

The awards drew from a record 291 entries from around the world that were published or broadcast between in 2017 and 2018.

In the large outlets category, the certificate went to "The Azerbaijani Laundromat", a cross-border investigation into a massive money-laundering operation, produced by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in collaboration with numerous international outlets....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

