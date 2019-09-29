Sudan: Prime Minister Visits France

Khartoum — The prime minister Dr.Abdalla Hamdok visits France Sunday,leading a high-level delegation, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The visit follows his participation in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Director of the European Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Mohamed Alghazali said in a statement to (SUNA) that the prime minister and accompanied delegation will meet the officials of French ministries of foreign affairs,economy and finance, besides his meeting with The French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, explaining that the visit will discuss ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister's visit to Paris was preceded by a visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Lydian to Khartoum on September 16, in which he met President of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister, where he reviewed the developments in Sudan and expressed that France will help Sudan to complete the building of the transitional period institutions and to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and democracy.

Hamdok visit to France affirms French support to Sudan revolution.