Nigeria: Breaking - SSS Arrests Nigerian Activist Chido Onumah

29 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeezat Adedigba

Nigeria's State Security Service, SSS, has arrested an activist, Chido Onumah.

Mr Onumah, a journalist and author, was arrested at the Abuja airport on Sunday evening, an associate told PREMIUM TIMES.

The journalist returned to Nigeria from Spain where he recently bagged a doctorate in communication studies.

He arrived via a Lufthansa airline and was waiting for his luggage at about 5:00 p.m. when SSS officials accosted him, the associate who was at the airport to receive Mr Onumah told PREMIUM TIMES.

It is believed that Mr Onumah, at about 5:00 p.m., was taken to the SSS headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Onumah, author of We Are All Biafrans, is a regular columnist and is an editorial board member of PREMIUM TIMES.

He has, using his writings and his civic whistleblowers' network, called for good governance and anti-corruption in Nigeria. He is also an advocate for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation.

Efforts to reach the SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, were not successful on Sunday evening. He did not pick calls to his phone.

More details to follow...

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

