South Africa: Lana Marks Has Finally Been Confirmed As Us Ambassador to South Africa

27 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The SA-born luxury handbag entrepreneur has been given the US Senate's nod to fill the 32-month-long vacancy of US ambassador in Pretoria.

US President Donald Trump's Florida friend, SA-born luxury handbag entrepreneur Lana Marks, has finally been confirmed as the next US ambassador to South Africa.

The full US Senate confirmed her appointment on Thursday with a simple voice vote, ending months of uncertainty since Trump nominated her in 2018.

Marks had a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in July 2019 after which the committee approved her for the Pretoria post.

But while several nominees for ambassadorial and other government posts passed by the committee were confirmed by the full Senate in August, her nomination did not come up for a vote.

Washington insiders speculated that the Senate was either investigating her background further or that her confirmation was simply being delayed by a senator or senators seeking some quid pro quo from her backers.

Eventually on Thursday the full Senate confirmed her appointment - as well as many others - by a voice vote, suggesting that the decision was unanimous. It is not clear when Marks will arrive in Pretoria where the US ambassadorship has been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

