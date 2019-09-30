Rwanda, Uganda Relations - Spread of Fake News Violates Luanda Agreement

Photo: Nick Youngson/Image Creator
(file photo).
30 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

Rwanda's Minister of Justice Johnston Busingye has said that the spread of fake news by Ugandan media violates the Luanda agreement that was signed between Rwanda and Uganda.

Uganda's government-owned publication, New Vision, published a story on Saturday, falsely alleging that President Paul Kagame met Kizza Besigye, a long-time rival of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In a fabricated version, the newspaper wrote that the President met Besigye in New York.

Busingye, who is also the Attorney General told The New Times that he had reached out to the Ugandan Attorney General, William, on Saturday evening, over the fake news and propaganda that President Kagame met Kizza Besigye recently.

"I wanted to remove doubt that he and his Government might not be aware that it is fake," he said.

The article by New Vision is one of the many propaganda pieces that the newspaper has been spreading.

Busingye said that his Ugandan counterpart "replied acknowledging he had read it and he expressed shock" but that he was yet to give him feedback.

The fake news comes at a time Rwandan and Uganda are attempting to mend their deteriorating relations after following the signed a memorandum of understanding in Luanda, Angola.

"Indeed it (fake news) violates the Luanda process. It was agreed at the 16th Sept 2019 Rwanda/ Uganda post-Luanda meeting, in Kigali that this hostile propaganda would cease," Busingye noted.

Ugandan authorities were yet to order New Vision to retract the fabricated news, and neither had it provided any explanation about what may have motivated that.

Efforts to get a comment from Uganda's Attorney General were fruitless.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Conflict
Southern Africa
Angola
Peacekeeping
Uganda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.