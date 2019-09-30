Rwanda: More Govt Officials Now Declare Their Wealth - Ombudsman

30 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

There are tangible facts, which show that government officials have significantly changed their mindsets towards declaring their wealth to the office of the ombudsman, the Chief Ombudsman Anastase Murekezi has said.

He was speaking in Burera District over the weekend during the launch of a week-long anti-justice campaign.

Murekezi spent the better part of the weekend listening to and solving cases of injustice that the citizens raised.

He revealed that the fact that more government officials were now declaring their wealth to his office has continued to promote accountability and limited the embezzlement of public funds.

"Government officials are doing very well with declaring their wealth to the office of the Ombudsman," he noted.

Only ten officials out of 12,237 who were supposed to declare their wealth in the 2018/19 fiscal year did not do so, the Ombudsman said.

In the previous year, he disclosed, only four officials did not declare their wealth.

"Those who don't declare their wealth are investigated to find out whether they did not illegally accumulate property."

Since 2014, the Ombudsman's office receives annual assets declarations from all high ranking government officials as well as people who manage public finances and property.

The assets that qualify for declaration include immovable assets such as houses and land, movable assets such as livestock, cash and vehicles, nonphysical assets such as shares in companies, debts owed and debts to others as well as assets of one's spouse if married, and assets of any children below eighteen years.

The officials are asked to reveal the source of their assets, any donations or gifts received, and the location and total value of wealth.

After receiving the information, the office of the ombudsman then presents an official verification of assets declared.

The employees of the office of the Ombudsman also declare their wealth to the senate.

