Kenya/Burundi: Kenya Beat Burundi, Sail to Cecafa Semis

Nairobi — Benson Ochieng stepped off the bench to score the winner as Kenya's Rising Stars came from a goal down to beat Burundi 2-1 and progress to the semi-finals of the CECAFA Under-20 Championship in Jinja, Uganda on Sunday afternoon.

Stars had gone down at the stroke of halftime with skipper Hamimu Hakizimana heading home from a cross after a period of dominance.

In the second half, Rising Stars coach Stanley Okumbi made a double sub, Joshua Otieno and goal scorer Ochieng coming on for Peter Oudo and Steven Otieno.

The changes paid dividends as Kenya was more offensive and structured in their way of play. Kenya went level through Kariobangi Sharks forward Patrick Otieno who has been outstanding in the tournament.

Okumbi made his final sub, pulling out Austin Odhiambo for Chris Opondo as he went full offensive. The changes bore fruit with Ochieng scoring in the second minute of added time.