Ethiopia: Bekele Sniffs Kipchoge's World Record in Berlin Marathon Triumph

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele is the 2019 Berlin Marathon champion.

Bekele cut the tape in a time of two hours, one minute and 41 seconds which is just two seconds shy of the world record set by Eliud Kipchoge in last year's race.

The current record of 2:01:39 is held by Kipchoge who skipped this year's race and could not defend his title. The world marathon record holder will be seeking to run in a project dubbed "Ineos 1:59 Challenge" in Vienna, Austria on October 12 where he wants to write history as the first man to run the marathon under two hours.

It was a big day for Ethiopian athletes who reigned in this year's race after Kenyan athletes faded away in the early stages.

After 26km, it was a battle between Bekele and compatriots Birhanu Legese and Sisay Lemma. The race became more competitive when Bekele was dropped by his mates before regaining the lead in the 37km mark and coasted to the finish line.

Legese finished second in personal best of 2:02:48 while Lemma settled for third in 2:03:36.

Jonathan Korir, who trains in Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, could not match the pace and was dropped at the 25km mark.