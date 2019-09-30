Ethiopia: Bekele Sniffs Kipchoge's World Record in Berlin Marathon Triumph

29 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele is the 2019 Berlin Marathon champion.

Bekele cut the tape in a time of two hours, one minute and 41 seconds which is just two seconds shy of the world record set by Eliud Kipchoge in last year's race.

The current record of 2:01:39 is held by Kipchoge who skipped this year's race and could not defend his title. The world marathon record holder will be seeking to run in a project dubbed "Ineos 1:59 Challenge" in Vienna, Austria on October 12 where he wants to write history as the first man to run the marathon under two hours.

It was a big day for Ethiopian athletes who reigned in this year's race after Kenyan athletes faded away in the early stages.

After 26km, it was a battle between Bekele and compatriots Birhanu Legese and Sisay Lemma. The race became more competitive when Bekele was dropped by his mates before regaining the lead in the 37km mark and coasted to the finish line.

Legese finished second in personal best of 2:02:48 while Lemma settled for third in 2:03:36.

Jonathan Korir, who trains in Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, could not match the pace and was dropped at the 25km mark.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.