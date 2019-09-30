South Africa: Journalist Sam Mkokeli Squares Off With Bloomberg After Dismissal

analysis

An arbitrator at the CCMA is set to make a ruling relating to senior journalist Sam Mkokeli, who is challenging his employer, global media giant Bloomberg, after disciplinary action taken against him over his tweets. Mkokeli was subsequently dismissed.

Disclosure: Sam Mkokeli is a regular contributor to Daily Maverick.

Journalist Sam Mkokeli is challenging Bloomberg over alleged unfair labour practice after he was disciplined on the grounds that he contravened the company's social media policy -- "misconduct" for which he was dismissed.

Mkokeli has taken his case to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), challenging two written warnings in "quick succession" that he received over the month of December 2018. He was subsequently dismissed as senior reporter and chief reporter for Africa on 1 March 2019.

Proceedings, before arbitrator Larry Shear, took place at the Johannesburg CCMA over two days last week. A ruling on the disciplinary warnings is expected.

Mkokeli is arguing for the "unfair" disciplinary warnings to be set aside. His dismissal has been referred to the Labour Court where the journalist will argue for "unfair dismissal and unfair labour practices".

Mkokeli is arguing that he was victimised by his employer after he had complained and...