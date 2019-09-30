South Africa: Unemployment Down, but Wage Growth Stagnates

analysis

The rapid growth of technology and automation, the rise of outsourcing, globalisation and uncompetitive labour markets are forcing governments and individuals to reassess the skills they have and the skills they need.

Despite unemployment falling to multi-year lows across the developed and parts of the developing world, real wage growth is slowing to the point of stagnation. That might not come as a surprise to most people. The real question is why is this happening?

The conundrum has economists scratching their heads, because situations of high employment should mean competition for resources is high, in turn driving wages upwards. The current situation has been confirmed by research by Oxford Economics and recruitment specialist Hays into the world's 34 major economies, which aims to identify the trends, challenges and opportunities facing the world's workers and employers.

The results are packaged into a report, the Hays Global Skills Index 2019/2020, which is in its eighth year of publication. Real wage growth has slowed since the financial crisis, falling from an average of 1.5% growth a year to 0.7%.

What is surprising is that traditional rules - when high levels of employment are associated with rising wages as companies increase pay to retain...