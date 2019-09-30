South Africa: Tender Comrades Part Two - Tshwane Tenderpreneur's R15 Million 'EFF Tithe'

29 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stefaans Brummer & Micah Reddy

We present the clearest evidence yet that EFF leaders are taking kickbacks for contracts in cities where the party emerged as kingmaker after the 2016 municipal elections.

In Tender Comrades Part One: Trailing the Juju tractor we wrote about a City of Johannesburg contractor paying "kickbacks" to two Julius Malema companies. Now we move to Tshwane, where the evidence strongly suggests a contractor paid R15-million in "rent" to have the EFF protect his tender turf.

Coincidence or not, the contractor won despite being the most expensive of 10 shortlisted bidders. And then the city overpaid him and two other suppliers by millions due to an "honest mistake".

On the last day of January 2019, two things happened.

1. The City of Tshwane awarded a tender worth half a billion rand to supply the city with fuel for three years.

2. One of three beneficiaries of that award, Hendrick Kganyago - who should not have won as his prices were very high - paid half a million rand to EFF leader Julius Malema's slush fund.

Coincidence, one might say. Except that no one is saying it, for no one but the city has responded substantively to our requests for comment.

Neither...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

