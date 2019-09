Cape Town — Akani Simbine has narrowly missed out on South Africa's first medal at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha on Saturday.

Running in Lane 5, Simbine finished fourth in 9.93, which was a season's best.

American Christian Coleman posted a blistering 9.76 to take the gold medal, while compatriot Justin Gatlin took silver in 9.89.

Canada's Andre De Grasse's 9.90 was good enough for the bronze medal.

Sport24