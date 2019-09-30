South Africa: Tender Comrades Analysis - When It Looks Like a Duck, Swims Like a Duck and Quacks Like a Duck

30 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Here's why we believe a Tshwane tenderpreneur's R15-million paid to EFF-linked companies was corrupt.

There can be little doubt tenderpreneur Hendrick Kganyago's payments to three companies linked to EFF leaders was related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane. Contracts in other areas where his companies are active may have featured too.

The city advertised the tender for a new multi-year contract - which he held at the time - in mid-2018. His payments, R15-million in total up to the end of August 2019, started shortly thereafter. Two early transfers were even referenced "fuel payment".

Rounded-off sums can be a giveaway that no legitimate goods or services are being delivered. Kganyago's payments were perfectly round at first: 11 tranches of R250,000, R500,000 and R1-million were made until 23 November last year.

There then followed an apparently clumsy attempt to disguise things by tacking small change onto those amounts, such as an oft-repeated transfer of R501,200. This started on 7 December, the first tranche coming after we exposed City of Johannesburg contractor Afrirent's payments to Julius Malema's Mahuna Investments on 29 November 2018.

And while Kganyago might claim...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.