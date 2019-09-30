South Africa: Tender Comrades Analysis - When It Looks Like a Duck, Swims Like a Duck and Quacks Like a Duck

analysis

Here's why we believe a Tshwane tenderpreneur's R15-million paid to EFF-linked companies was corrupt.

There can be little doubt tenderpreneur Hendrick Kganyago's payments to three companies linked to EFF leaders was related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane. Contracts in other areas where his companies are active may have featured too.

The city advertised the tender for a new multi-year contract - which he held at the time - in mid-2018. His payments, R15-million in total up to the end of August 2019, started shortly thereafter. Two early transfers were even referenced "fuel payment".

Rounded-off sums can be a giveaway that no legitimate goods or services are being delivered. Kganyago's payments were perfectly round at first: 11 tranches of R250,000, R500,000 and R1-million were made until 23 November last year.

There then followed an apparently clumsy attempt to disguise things by tacking small change onto those amounts, such as an oft-repeated transfer of R501,200. This started on 7 December, the first tranche coming after we exposed City of Johannesburg contractor Afrirent's payments to Julius Malema's Mahuna Investments on 29 November 2018.

And while Kganyago might claim...