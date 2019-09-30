South Africa: Star SA Long Jump Duo Bomb Out in Doha Final

28 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Garrin Lambley

Cape Town — There was bitter disappointment for South African duo Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai in the final of the men's long jump at the IAAF World Championships in Doha on Saturday.

Manyonga and Ruswahl won the gold and bronze medals, respectively, at the last world championships in London in 2017 and similar exploits were expected from the pair 24 months later.

However, it was not to be as they were shut out of the medals this time around in the 12-man final.

Manyonga had to settle for fourth with a best leap of 8.28m, while Samaai finished a spot behind his compatriot in 8.23m - which was a season's best for the 28-year-old from Paarl.

There was something of a shock in the final standings, with Jamaica's Tajay Gayle posting a world leading 8.69m to take the gold ahead of American Jeff Henderson (8.39m).

Overwhelming pre-event favourite, Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria , who has dominated the Diamond League this season, had to settle for bronze with a best jump of 8.34m.

Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.