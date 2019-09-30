South Africa: Star SA Long Jump Duo Bomb Out in Doha Final

Cape Town — There was bitter disappointment for South African duo Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai in the final of the men's long jump at the IAAF World Championships in Doha on Saturday.

Manyonga and Ruswahl won the gold and bronze medals, respectively, at the last world championships in London in 2017 and similar exploits were expected from the pair 24 months later.

However, it was not to be as they were shut out of the medals this time around in the 12-man final.

Manyonga had to settle for fourth with a best leap of 8.28m, while Samaai finished a spot behind his compatriot in 8.23m - which was a season's best for the 28-year-old from Paarl.

There was something of a shock in the final standings, with Jamaica's Tajay Gayle posting a world leading 8.69m to take the gold ahead of American Jeff Henderson (8.39m).

Overwhelming pre-event favourite, Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria , who has dominated the Diamond League this season, had to settle for bronze with a best jump of 8.34m.

Sport24