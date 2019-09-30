South Africa: Dramatic Decline in SA Mine Deaths Highlights Changing Production Profile

analysis

South Africa's mining industry (knock on a support pillar of wood) looks set to have by far its safest year yet. If the current rate is maintained, the number of deaths in 2019 will almost halve to a record low. This is thanks in part to a changing production profile.

In the year to 23 September 2019, there were a regrettable 35 fatalities in South Africa's mining industry, according to data compiled by the Minerals Council South Africa. That underscores the well-known fact that mining is a dangerous occupation in South Africa.

But it is not nearly as dangerous as it was in the past, and not just when compared to the apartheid era, when a migrant black labour force was subjected to "commodification and dehumanisation", to quote from The Night Trains, Charles van Onselens's new book about the locomotives that delivered Mozambicans to the Witwatersrand's mines.

In the same period in 2018, 63 miners were killed on the job in South Africa. If the current trend continues -- and of course it may not be maintained -- 2019 will record fewer than 50 fatalities, which would be the safest year by far in the blood-drenched history of South African...