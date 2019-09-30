South Africa: New Finding - SA Dinosaurs Were Preyed On By Giant Crocodile Ancestors

analysis

A masters student at the University of the Witwatersrand recently dusted off some old fossils and found that a crocodile ancestor killed and ate South African dinosaurs more than 200 million years ago.

Rick Tolchard, under the tutelage of comparative paleobiologist and all-round dinosaur lover Professor Jonah Choiniere, unearthed the revelatory fossils from the depths of university cases and museums across the country.

"The specimens were basically just collecting dust. No-one knew what they were, no-one could identify them," Tolchard told Daily Maverick. Rick Tolchard studying rauisuchians in the Geological Survey in Namibia. (Photo: Helke Mocke)

Until now. Tolchard has determined that the fossils, some of them first collected in the 1840s, belong to a group of ancient reptiles called Rauisuchians (pronounced row-a-su-kions).

The species lived in the Triassic period, approximately 210 million years ago, and died out during the period's mass-extinction event.

An example of rauisuchian teeth in the Wits collections. (Photo: supplied)

"At the end of the Triassic period they were out-competed by dinosaurs. Before dinosaurs came they filled the role of the big carnivores, they were the T-Rex of their day. And then, at the end of the Triassic period, you have this mass-extinction event which wiped...