South Africa: New Finding - SA Dinosaurs Were Preyed On By Giant Crocodile Ancestors

29 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tessa Knight

A masters student at the University of the Witwatersrand recently dusted off some old fossils and found that a crocodile ancestor killed and ate South African dinosaurs more than 200 million years ago.

Rick Tolchard, under the tutelage of comparative paleobiologist and all-round dinosaur lover Professor Jonah Choiniere, unearthed the revelatory fossils from the depths of university cases and museums across the country.

"The specimens were basically just collecting dust. No-one knew what they were, no-one could identify them," Tolchard told Daily Maverick. Rick Tolchard studying rauisuchians in the Geological Survey in Namibia. (Photo: Helke Mocke)

Until now. Tolchard has determined that the fossils, some of them first collected in the 1840s, belong to a group of ancient reptiles called Rauisuchians (pronounced row-a-su-kions).

The species lived in the Triassic period, approximately 210 million years ago, and died out during the period's mass-extinction event.

An example of rauisuchian teeth in the Wits collections. (Photo: supplied)

"At the end of the Triassic period they were out-competed by dinosaurs. Before dinosaurs came they filled the role of the big carnivores, they were the T-Rex of their day. And then, at the end of the Triassic period, you have this mass-extinction event which wiped...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.