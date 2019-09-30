South Africa: Kiwi Physio Comes to Aid of SA Lifesaving Star

Durban — In an increasingly competitive age of professional sport a New Zealand physiotherapist came to aid of injured South Africa lifesaving star Ryle De Morny at the International Surf Rescue Challenge under way at North Beach.

The incident happened during the Open Flags events during the first test of the three, when De Morny dived for the flag with an American athlete and fell heavily on his shoulder, dislocating it.

Medics rushed to his aid, but Stevenson, who was filming the event for the New Zealand team, recognised the severity of the injury and calmly stepped into the arena to take control of the situation and quickly relocated the shoulder.

"This complete godsend of an angel came walking out of the crowd with this aura about her and just took charge," said De Morny.

"I also physio for the New Zealand Sevens teams so I put a few shoulders back in each year," said Stevenson. "I was just in the right place at the right time."

De Morny said that the doctors who had treated his shoulder shortly afterwards had said that the speedy and professional intervention of Stevenson had significantly reduced the potential injury and it's recovery time.

"Those two minutes it took to set it back in was a potential career-saving move for me," said De Morny.

"There was a real risk of nerve damage and damage to the labrum so if it had not been set back in place it could have been a severe emergency, so I can't be grateful enough," he said.

"And a New Zealander helping an SA lad out. You don't hear that all that often!" he quipped.

De Morny's injury will keep him on the sidelines for four to six months as the shoulder recovers from the injury suffered in the dislocation.

