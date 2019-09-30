South Africa: Health Market Inquiry Report Will Stimulate Debate On Universal Health Coverage

30 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Busani Ngcaweni and Nondumiso Khumalo

The National Health Insurance (NHI) War Room in the Presidency is looking forward to the publication of the final report of the Health Market Inquiry on Monday 30 September 2019.

It has been stated over time, both by proponents and those opposed to National Health Insurance (NHI) that the South African health system is historically inequitable and fragmented. It has been described as a two-tiered system consisting of the public and private health sectors.

The country spends almost 8.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) on health care, which is comparable to other middle-income countries.

However, 4.1% of health expenditure as a percentage of GDP is spent on 84% of the uninsured population served in an overburdened public health sector while 4.4% is spent on about 16% of the population covered by medical schemes.

Out-of-pocket payments are currently estimated at 12.5% of the household budget. Combined with transport costs, this plunges both working-class and middle-class families into serious financial difficulties.

Internationally, about 60% of health expenditure is government-funded, while 40% of health expenditure is privately funded.

In contrast, in South Africa close to 52% of health expenditure is in the private sector, which is higher than other upper-middle-income countries where about...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.