South Africa: Health Market Inquiry Report Will Stimulate Debate On Universal Health Coverage

The National Health Insurance (NHI) War Room in the Presidency is looking forward to the publication of the final report of the Health Market Inquiry on Monday 30 September 2019.

It has been stated over time, both by proponents and those opposed to National Health Insurance (NHI) that the South African health system is historically inequitable and fragmented. It has been described as a two-tiered system consisting of the public and private health sectors.

The country spends almost 8.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) on health care, which is comparable to other middle-income countries.

However, 4.1% of health expenditure as a percentage of GDP is spent on 84% of the uninsured population served in an overburdened public health sector while 4.4% is spent on about 16% of the population covered by medical schemes.

Out-of-pocket payments are currently estimated at 12.5% of the household budget. Combined with transport costs, this plunges both working-class and middle-class families into serious financial difficulties.

Internationally, about 60% of health expenditure is government-funded, while 40% of health expenditure is privately funded.

In contrast, in South Africa close to 52% of health expenditure is in the private sector, which is higher than other upper-middle-income countries where about...