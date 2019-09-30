South Africa: The Spirit of Steve Biko - Save Us From the Xenophobic Attacks

opinion

This so-called xenophobia is because of the failure of the modern African state. African countries have spectacularly failed to create secure economic, social and political environments for our people to prosper.

The recent flare-up of hate crimes targeted mainly at foreign migrants raised concerns that South Africa had slid back to the era of xenophobia. The fact that we still have many people who think the Berlin-drawn borders are "Moses and the prophet," means we should pause and reflect.

Personally, when I think of Nigerians, I only think of mentors. When, for instance, I enrolled for a degree at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, US, in 1991, one of the first people I met was my former schoolmate at Mbilwi High School in Venda, Limpopo. Joseph Makhari was my senior at the renowned school. The second person I met was Dr Adeyinka Adedeji from Nigeria, who had come to do a PhD in chemical engineering.

That was while I was studying for a degree in mechanical engineering, and Adeyinka was my mentor. He introduced me to all the people in his laboratory. If I wanted African food I visited Adeyinka. If I wanted to listen to Yvonne Chaka Chaka,...