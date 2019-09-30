Africa: Scapegoating Illegal African Immigrants As Criminals Adds Fuel to the Xenophobia Fire

opinion

The crucial fuel to anti-African immigrant sentiment, and hence of xenophobia, is the language of illegality which serves to scapegoat African migrants. They are here illegally, the logic goes, therefore they must be criminals.

I have been researching the response of civil society to xenophobic violence in South Africa since 2013. I was motivated to begin this research project because I was impressed with the broad public response to the 2008 violence, which seemed to invoke the best of South Africa's anti-apartheid values.

While conducting my research, I have been fortunate to work with many remarkable activists, particularly migrant activists, and I have encountered powerful condemnations of the xenophobic violence from across South Africa's social spectrum. But I have also become aware of the contradictions that underlie that condemnation, particularly in the way calls for protection of the rights of migrants are matched by anxiety about the threat of African migration, anxiety fuelled by stereotypes and misinformation about African migrants. It is unsurprising to me, therefore, that xenophobic violence has persisted despite expressions of pan-African solidarity.

The crucial fuel to anti-African immigrant sentiment is the language of illegality, which serves to scapegoat African migrants. In my discussions with South Africans...