South Africa: A Sleeping Giant - Agriculture in Eastern Cape

30 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Wandile Sihlobo

The Eastern Cape is typically seen as a non-starter when it comes to agriculture but, in reality, the province is a notable player in a number of commodities. And, as it happens, in transformation and employment levels.

On 25 and 26 September I visited Eastern Cape at the invitation of The Co-op - an agribusiness based in Humansdorp. I used the visit to scan agricultural activities in the province, with an intention to assess whether there had been an increase in activity and in transformation.

My first stop was at The Co-op's head office, where I received a broad overview of the province's agricultural activity and its inclusive growth projects.

We have been observing Eastern Cape dam levels from a provincial average perspective and they seem healthy at levels over 50%. The reality though is that a number of dams close to agricultural activity have not been in good shape for months (see here for example). And this has taken a toll on the agricultural sector.

Aside from dryness, the variation or timeframe of rainfall occurrence has changed notably over the past few months, affecting optimal planting dates for various crops. This is a theme that links to a broader...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

