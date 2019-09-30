South Africa: As the Zondo Revelations Grow Ever More Shocking, We Risk Sliding Into Cynicism and Somnambulance

30 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is regularly shining so much daylight on to the wrongdoing that we, as a nation, might be reaching the outer edges of our shock-resistance levels.

Within our fast-moving politics, it can be difficult to isolate long-term trends that could become important over the next few years. But it's important to try to identify such trends, as certain dynamics might emerge that go unnoticed in the dash to meet the next news cycle.

It is becoming clear that there is a growing cynicism with our politics, and in our nation as a whole. There are many reasons for this. However, the main reason may be that the biggest show in our political town, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, is regularly shining so much daylight onto the wrongdoing that we, as a nation, might be reaching the outer edges of our shock-resistance levels.

This could have serious implications for our society in the longer term and may well lead to a situation in which certain elites can act with greater impunity.

Over the last 14 months or so, the Zondo Commission has become a fixture in our politics. Newsrooms know it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

