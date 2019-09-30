South Africa: PRASA Board Gives Itself a High Five Amid Collapsing Train Services and Deserting Customers

opinion

Nkosinathi Sishi is the seventh chief executive appointment since Lucky Montana was forced to resign by a series of corruption scandals in 2015. It is under Sishi's guidance, also under the supervision of interim chairman Khanyisile Kweyama's board, that Prasa has finally been brought to its knees.

The document singing the train operator's praises looked as amateurish as the chief executive getting lost in his own office, where he'd been reporting to work for six months. Yet the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) would not miss the occasion of the annual general meeting and the board's final meeting to give itself a high five for a job well done.

The board's term expired today, Monday 30 September 2019, and transport minister Fikile Mbalula has not indicated when a properly constituted board will be appointed.

Neither has he clearly stated any reasons why the largest transporter of workers in urban centres has been operating without a board of directors since 2017. The company has also been operating without a licence for a year.

In the AGM held on 26 September, and breaching prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), the board presented to the...