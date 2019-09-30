Nigeria: NEMA Warns Imo Communities Over Imminent Flood

30 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, yesterday, warned about four communities in Imo State to immediately relocate to avoid being taken over by flood.

The Head of Imo/Abia operations of NEMA, Mr Evan Ugoh, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He listed the communities, some of which included, Afiaofu and Eziorsu in Ohaji/Egbema local government area while Ossemotto and Orsuobodo are in Oguta local government area all in Imo State.

He briefly said: "Our purpose of informing our people earlier now is to reduce the level of damage the flood could cause anytime it happens. The message now is very, very important following the prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET, and Imo State is likely to be among the states to be affected by the flood.

"People are usually not serious when it comes to early warning prediction, but we will continue to educate the people on the need to always monitor the sea level around them and also report same to authorities."

It will be recalled that in August this year, thousands of people were displaced and houses submerged in Orsu Obodo community in Oguta local government area of Imo State by flood.

