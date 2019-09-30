South Africa: SA Companies Hopeful of Russian Trade Deals

30 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Companies that participated in the recently concluded World Food Moscow International Exhibition are hopeful that the trade leads they generated at the fair will develop into concrete deals.

As a first time participant in any international exhibition, Director of Chill-E Organics, Tasneep Latib, was grateful for the experience she gained at the trade fair.

"I am grateful for this extremely amazing experience. I was totally blown away by this opportunity but it was really worthwhile as I learnt a lot and gained immeasurable experience. My red sesame sauce proved to be an instant attraction amongst the consumers at the trade fair. This was picked up by three companies which expressed keen interest in importing it to Russia," said Latib.

Over 30 local companies returned home on Sunday after partaking in the four-day annual exhibition which concluded on Friday.

The group's participation at the trade fair was funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme.

The objective of the scheme is to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

The Head of Marketing and Exports at Rugani Juices, Wesley Browne, who participated in the exhibition for the first time, says he was impressed by the warm reception that the South African companies experienced at the exhibition.

"It was really a pleasant experience to be part of the trade fair. It was fulfilling to see how well the South African group was received as our stands were always busy.

"We are returning home with numerous solid leads from distributors, buyers, restaurants, retailers and hotels from Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus who have expressed interest in our products," said Browne.

Managing Director of Koopmanskloof Wingerde, Rydal Jeftha, was participating in the fair for the third time with the aim of increasing the presence of his wines in the Russian market.

"I first came to Russia in 2016 with a trade mission to St Petersburg organised by the dti. That was when I made a breakthrough into the Russian market. My experience with this market is that South African wines are delivering very well in terms of quality and price.

"That is the reason I keep coming here in order to push for more penetration of the market. This year I have been approached by companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, South Korea and China. This provides us with an opportunity to spread our footprint to new markets in the region and beyond," he said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Trade
Business
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Southern Africa
South Africa
Stock Markets
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.