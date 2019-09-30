Kenya: Leaders Appeal to President Over Cancellation of Dam

Community leaders in Elgeyo Marakwet County have launched a petition to stop the cancellation of the to Kimwarer dam project by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This comes few days after area Senator Kipchumba Murkomen presented his personal petition against the cancellation to the Senate.

In the petition, the leaders indicated that the project would have directly impacted the lives of more than 30,000 people and 40,000 livestock through the provision of hydroelectric power and irrigation.

The petition further stated that the technical team appointed by the President to look into the matter did not at one time visit any of the site of the project to involve the people in their decision making.

The petition was launched on Friday at HZ shopping centre after series of meetings among Keiyo elders and the locals.

Speakers in the function lamented the decision to halt the multibillion dam project, saying it was unfair for a five-member technical team to shatter a dream that was mooted 30 years ago.

The leaders questioned the decision to cancel the project and poked holes in the procedure that was used to deny them the biggest project to have ever been conceived of in the area.

The petitioning process was pioneered by Micah Kigen, Elgeyo Marakwet ODM chairperson, under the patronage of Kiprop Bundotich, alias Buzeki, who hails from the area.

"I am pleased that leaders have overlooked party affiliations and come together for the common good of our people. We will work together as leaders until the President rescinds his decision," said Kigen during the function.

Kigen further challenged the leadership of the area to rise and defend what rightfully belongs to them, saying that it is only through active and responsible leadership that people's interests in government will be safeguarded.

Buzeki questioned the government's plan to cancel the project, saying the people feel robbed.

The businessman he will use all possible avenues to seek justice for Kimwarer people.

"Even if it means holding a peaceful demonstration to get the project back, we will do it for it is our constitutional right," he said.

Area legislator Daniel Rono also expressed his opposition for the cancellation of the project, saying his people have been robbed.

"I liken this scenario to food which has been served ready to be eaten just to be taken away when visitors have arrived," he said.

"I will personally deliver two petitions to the president, the one signed by the locals and a personal one as the area MP," he said.