South Africa: Meghan Paid Tribute to Uyinene Mrwetyana in a Very Special Way

Cape Town — The Duchess of Sussex, went to the post office where University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed earlier this year.

The British publication cites a royal source who said: "the duchess made a private visit to the memorial of Uyinene Mrwetyana. Having closely followed the tragic story, it was a personal gesture she wanted to make."

According to News24, on 24th August 2019, the 19-year-old student was murdered, allegedly by a 42-year-old Post Office worker who raped and bludgeoned her to death.

The young woman's brutal death sparked a movement around South Africa with women from a variety of backgrounds taking to the streets and asking: "Am I Next?"

On Saturday The Sussex Royal Instagram posted a picture of Meghan at the memorial.

In part the caption read: "Simi kunye kulesisimo" - 'We stand together in this moment'. The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide."

Meghan and baby Archie, who recently met Desmond Tutu, are staying in South Africa while The Duke of Sussex carries out his royal duties on tour throughout other African countries.

Source: Channel24