South Africa: Meghan Paid Tribute to Uyinene Mrwetyana in a Very Special Way

30 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Channel24

Cape Town — The Duchess of Sussex, went to the post office where University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed earlier this year.

The British publication cites a royal source who said: "the duchess made a private visit to the memorial of Uyinene Mrwetyana. Having closely followed the tragic story, it was a personal gesture she wanted to make."

According to News24, on 24th August 2019, the 19-year-old student was murdered, allegedly by a 42-year-old Post Office worker who raped and bludgeoned her to death.

The young woman's brutal death sparked a movement around South Africa with women from a variety of backgrounds taking to the streets and asking: "Am I Next?"

On Saturday The Sussex Royal Instagram posted a picture of Meghan at the memorial.

In part the caption read: "Simi kunye kulesisimo" - 'We stand together in this moment'. The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide."

Prince Harry recreated the iconic pictures of Princess Diana in Angola that completely changed the course of history.

Meghan and baby Archie, who recently met Desmond Tutu, are staying in South Africa while The Duke of Sussex carries out his royal duties on tour throughout other African countries.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.