South Africa: Man Arrested After Joburg Student Says He Drugged and Raped Her At Party

30 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old student while she was passed out after she was seemingly drugged.

The man was arrested at an apartment on the corner of Eloff Street and Wemmer Jubilee Road in Johannesburg, at 05:00 on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, it is alleged that the man raped the university student while she was passed out in his flat.

The student had attended a party on Saturday night, where the man allegedly offered her a glass of wine.

She then fell asleep and slept through until 04:30 on Sunday morning. She called an e-hailing taxi service and, on her way to catch her ride, she realised that she was not wearing any underwear. She went back to the room and confronted the man.

The student then informed security guards at the building and the police were contacted.

An investigation into the incident is under way and the man will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court soon, Mbele said.

"We would like to sensitise women never to trust strangers in the parties and taverns. Don't accept drinks that you never saw someone pour for you. Never leave your glass with liquor behind when going to a bathroom," Mbele said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

