Rwanda: AS Kigali Bow Out of Confederation Cup

29 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali have bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Uganda's Proline at Lugogo Stadium on Saturday.

Eric Nshimiyimana's men lost to a tactically superior Proline side in Kampala after the two teams had played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Kigali Stadium.

In Saturday's clash, Farouk Ssentongo scored the consolation goal for AS Kigali, while forward Ivan Bogere was on the target twice to inspire his home side to the playoffs round of the continent's second-biggest club competition.

Following their disappointing exit from the tournament, AS Kigali have only two days to regroup before facing archrivals Rayon Sports in the Super Cup match on Tuesday.

The Super Cup match pits the league champions and winners of the Peace Cup and serves as a curtain-raiser for the new season.

AS Kigali, winners of this year's Peace Cup winners will start the 2019-20 season against giants APR on October 4, whereas Rayon will begin their title defense against new entrants Gasogi United the next day.

Saturday

Proline 2-1 AS Kigali (Aggr. 3-2)

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
