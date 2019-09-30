South Africa: Clock Ticking On Comments On Proposed Automotive Hub

30 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The clock is ticking for the public to make their comments into the proposed incorporation of the Tshwane automotive hub in Silverton into the OR Tambo Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The proposed automotive hub will be developed on 162 hectares of land in Silverton, on the eastern part of the City of Tshwane. The hub will be focusing on the automotive component manufacturing.

The proposed hub will help attract automotive component manufacturing companies, in line with the objectives of the Department of Trade and Industry's (dti) Automotive Master Plan. It is expected that the incorporation will also help efforts of job creation.

In the Government Gazette dated 20 September 2019, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel issued a notice informing the public and interested parties that he is considering approving an application for the expansion of the OR Tambo SEZ to incorporate the Tshwane Automotive.

Patel received a recommendation from the Special Economic Zones Advisory Board to expand the OR Tambo SEZ to incorporate the Tshwane automotive hub. The application for the expansion was submitted by the Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GDED).

The countdown for the public and interested parties to comment on the intended expansion began from the date of the gazette.

Speaking following the gazetting, Patel said the expansion of the SEZ to include the automotive sector is intended to enable the City of Tshwane to develop into a world class automotive city.

"The proposed automotive hub in Silverton, if approved, will contribute substantial number of jobs and business opportunities to communities in areas such as Eersterust, Moretele View, Nellmapius and Mamelodi. The hub will also contribute towards the economy of the City of Tshwane and Gauteng," said Patel.

Tshwane is one of the latest auto assembly centers on the African continent and the planned expansion will consolidate its role as a leading centre.

The dti will, within these 30 days, arrange a public hearing around Silverton area to allow for the community to provide further inputs on the proposed development. The details concerning the date and venue will be communicated to the public in due course.

The public may submit their comments on the proposed extension to:

Mr Thami Klassen

Department of Trade and Industry

The dti Campus

77 Meintjies Street

Sunnyside, Pretoria, 0002

Tel: (012) 394 5026

Email: sezenquires@thedti.gov.za

The gazette can be accessed on: http://www.thedti.gov.za/gazzettes/42722.pdf .

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

