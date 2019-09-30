Nigerian Govt Arraigns Sowore in Federal High Court

30 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, was on Monday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja by the Nigerian Government.

The Online Publisher of Sahara reporters was arraigned alongside his co-defendant, Mr Olawale Bakare.

They were brought to the court by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that the court led by Justice Taiwo Taiwo had granted Sowore bail as at last week but the DSS spurned court's order on Sowore, and declared to dock him this Monday.

Sowore and Bakare are to face seven charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Among the charges are alleged conspiracy to commit treason, money laundering, and insulting the President.

The arraignment comes one week after Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered the release of Mr Sowore, more than five days after a detention order the judge issued against him elapsed.

The DSS had withdrawn its application for extension of time.

Vanguard, Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

