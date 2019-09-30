Nigeria: Katsina Records 36 Cases of Yellow Fever, Embarks On Vaccination

Katsina — Katsina State has recorded 36 cases of yellow fever in two of its local governments; Danmusa and Kankara, the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, said.

Speaking at the flag off of vaccination against the disease at the weekend, Yakubu said this was part of measures being taken by the administration to check the spread.

He said the vaccination is targeting seven million people, adding, "Yellow Fever is a serious infectious disease transmitted by specific kind of infected mosquitoes".

Yakubu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha, urged residents to present themselves for vaccination which is free of charge and meant for people between the age of 9months and 44 years.

In their goodwill message, the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF Head of Communication Specialist, Musa Rabiu, assured of their readiness to support and collaborate with the state government towards addressing education and health challenges in the state.‎