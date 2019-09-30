Nigeria: Katsina Records 36 Cases of Yellow Fever, Embarks On Vaccination

30 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Katsina State has recorded 36 cases of yellow fever in two of its local governments; Danmusa and Kankara, the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, said.

Speaking at the flag off of vaccination against the disease at the weekend, Yakubu said this was part of measures being taken by the administration to check the spread.

He said the vaccination is targeting seven million people, adding, "Yellow Fever is a serious infectious disease transmitted by specific kind of infected mosquitoes".

Yakubu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha, urged residents to present themselves for vaccination which is free of charge and meant for people between the age of 9months and 44 years.

In their goodwill message, the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF Head of Communication Specialist, Musa Rabiu, assured of their readiness to support and collaborate with the state government towards addressing education and health challenges in the state.‎

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.