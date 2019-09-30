Nigeria: DSS Didn't Arrest Chido Onumah - Spokesman

30 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ronald Mutum

The Department of State Services, DSS, has said, in spite of media reports, Chido Onumah was never arrested by the Service.

A statement from DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya, on Monday morning said: "He was rather engaged in an interaction during which an act of his capable of undermining public order and national security was explained to him."

The DSS said, on his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on 29th September, 2019, it was discovered that Onumah wore a T-shirt with "WE ARE ALL BIAFRANS" inscription on it.

"With credible intelligence that he might be a subject of mob attack if allowed to go into town in same cloth, the Service invited him and drew his attention to the implications of his probable (un)intended action," Afunanya said.

He added that: "It was strongly believed that an attack on Onumah would have sparked ethno-religious reprisals with dire consequences for law and order and public safety in the country."

Afunanya said, Onumah understood the issues and pledged not to engage in activities that may cause disaffection in Abuja and the country at large.

He subsequently removed the cloth with the inciting symbols and inscriptions and agreed not to use it, Afunanya explained.

He said the interaction between Onumah and the Service held in a convivial atmosphere.

"Afterwards, the Service arranged for him to go back to his accommodation in town," Afunanya said.

"It is hoped that this clarification has dispelled the erroneous claims and reportage that he was arrested," he added.

